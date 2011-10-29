POLICE & COURTS

Man robs downtown branch of First Niagara Bank

A lone bandit held up the First Niagara Bank branch on Court Street Friday afternoon, Buffalo police reported.

Chief of Detectives Dennis J. Richards said that at about 4 p.m. a black male, believed to be wearing a dark knit ski cap, gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, walked into the branch at 47 Court and gave a teller a note demanding cash.

Richards said the suspect, described as in his 40s and about five feet, 10 inches tall, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled west on Court Street.

***

Fatal crash in Hamburg under investigation

A fatal one-car crash at the traffic circle at South Park Avenue and Big Tree Road early Friday morning remains under investigation by Hamburg police.

Police declined to release the identify of the lone victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. as the victim's car was northbound on South Park.

***

Buffalo man pleads guilty in vending machine scam

A Buffalo man who allegedly operated a fraudulent vending machine sales business under five different names pleaded guilty to wire fraud Friday and was sentenced to time-served, six months home detention with electronic monitoring, and three years' supervised release.

Daryl J. Chase, 42, also was ordered by U.S. Distirct Judge William M. Skretny to make restitution totaling $18,338 to the victims of his scheme.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward H. White said Chase advertised vending machine equipment for sale on the Internet. After receiving payments from six people, he never delivered the vending machines or refunded the payments to any of the buyers.

The sentencing is the culmination of an investigation by FBI agents under the direction of Christopher M. Piehota, special agent in charge.

***

Albion man is killed when caught in auger

GAINES -- An Albion man was killed Friday afternoon when he got caught in an auger attached to the power take-off unit of a tractor while he was working at an apartment complex at 14351 Northwood Drive, according to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph E. Navarra, was pronounced dead at the scene by Orleans County Coroner Scott M. Schmidt. His body was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office in Rochester for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

***

Missing Colden man, 80, found in Franklin, Pa.

A missing Colden man has been located in Pennsylvania after a two-day search.

Robert Stevens, 80, was located in Franklin, Pa., early Friday morning.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help in finding Stevens, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and had driven off alone. The county had issued a "Silver Alert," which notifies the public of a wandering elderly person.

Arrangements were made with the Franklin, Pa., police to return Stevens to his family.

Franklin police reported that Stevens appeared to be in good health when their patrol located him.

* **

Two accused of selling fake designer goods

Two women reportedly selling counterfeit designer goods from a storefront and kiosk at Cheektowaga's Super Flea and Farmers' Market on Walden Avenue were arrested Friday on federal charges of trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Robin Landahl, 55, of Lancaster, and Tiffani Weld, 31, of Niagara Falls, were released on their own recognizance after arraignments before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. in Buffalo.

U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul Jr. said both face maximum prison terms of 10 years and $2 million fines if convicted of the unauthorized sale of products containing labels such as Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Oakley, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Hochul and Assistant U.S. Attorney Fauzia K. Mattingly, who is handling the case, said the women were arrested following an investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement service.

***

Assault suspect accused of attack on jail deputy

A 23-year-old suspect being placed in a cell in the Erie County Holding Center late Friday morning following his arrest on assault and harassment charges allegedly punched a jail deputy in the face.

Jarrett Mobley of Goemble Avenue lunged at a jailer and assaulted him, according to Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard.

The injured deputy was not identified. Howard said the jail worker was taken to Erie County Medical Center for X-rays and a full medical examination.

Mobley remains jailed without bail pending further court and grand jury action, the sheriff said.