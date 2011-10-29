LITTMAN, Phyllis K.

LITTMAN - Phyllis K. Died peacefully October 28, 2011, surrounded by family, beloved wife for 61 years of Arthur Littman; devoted mother of Kenneth (Susan Finn) Littman, Esq,, Dr. Michael Littman and Harvey (Lisa) Littman; loving grandmother of Jacob, Abbey, Ezra, Stephanie, Scarlett, Siera, Stewart Littman and Jessica Kent; great-grandmother of Leanna Littman; sister of the late Harold and Milton Nerenberg, Min Puterman, Idella Karasik and Gert Summer. Funeral Services will be held at Temple Beth Tzedek, 621 Getzville Rd., Sunday at 2:00 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com