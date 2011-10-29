OFF MAIN STREET / The offbeat side of the news

A bowl of Buffalo

We like Cheerios as much as anyone. But who knew they could be so thought-provoking?

From now on, opening a box will mean more to Jane Marx, a New York City tour guide.

In her blog, the New York Tour Goddess, she wrote about attending the National Trust for Historic Preservation conference. The General Mills silos on the inner harbor made an impression.

"It is only in Buffalo where the scent becomes airborne," she wrote.

Upon returning home, "I stuck my nose into a Cheerios box."

She noted the BU1833 on the box top, indicating the cereal came from Buffalo.

"One whiff and these Buffalo memories emerged: parks by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux; the 19th century Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane, its restoration, where I was on TV for four seconds reacting to the Henry Hobson Richardson buildings; Louis Sullivan's Guaranty Building; Frank Lloyd Wright's mausoleum designed for the Darwin Martin Family; Frank Lloyd Wright's boat house on Lake Erie; Forest Lawn; rain; the 17-story art deco New York Central Railroad Building; wind; the Kleinhans Music Hall; the art deco Buffalo City Hall's observation deck where I saw mist over Niagara Falls, Buffalo chicken wings; Shea's Tiffany interiors."

Smells like success.

***

Cover your eyes

We've seen the Buffalo government horror stories before.

Paying health insurance premiums for 170 dead retirees.

Spending $200,000 on lawyers to prove the human resources commissioner should be fired. And then allowing that administrator to collect weekly jobless benefits after her firing.

That all happened in real life.

Now, we get a glimpse of Buffalo government in zombie fiction.

In Colson Whitehead's "Zone One," survivors of a massive plague set up the U.S. government in Buffalo, of all places. And it's from here survivors wage the fight against millions of the undead.

We won't spoil the ending. We're just relieved to report the fictional Buffalo government didn't pay to insure the creatures.

***

A long shadow

He's been out of office for four years, but some candidates still look for votes by running against Joel Giambra.

Apparently, Giambra is an issue in the Town of Tonawanda clerk race. Before last month's primary, a mailing went out linking Republican Patrick J. Ruffino to "the Giambra crowd."

Giambra called Ruffino's opponents deceitful for accusing Ruffino of "being too closely connected to me."

So how's he firing back?

With talk of his friendship with Democratic candidate Marguerite Greco that could be the kiss of death. Giambra's letting all know she's one of his "old friends."

"In fact, I know Marguerite just as well as I know Pat," he said in an email and letter to Tonawanda households.

"I first met Marguerite more than 30 years ago -- we were next-door neighbors. As teenagers, Marguerite, Pat and I enjoyed many times together as best friends. Later, we did campaigns together." Giambra told Off Main that voters should consider this advice. "You better look at each one's qualifications because whoever wins is going to be a friend of Joel Giambra."

***

Smoking section

We're all aware of the controversy stirred up in recent years about smokers' rights and laws prohibiting smoking in public venues.

But when Cheektowaga police were called to a Standard Parkway address last Sunday night to settle a disagreement between a brother and sister, they were forced to be quick on their feet.

The sister called the cops to tell them her 35-year-old brother was drunk, smoking in the house and "not following grandma's rules" to leave.

Officers arrived and learned the complaining sister might need to brush up on the house rules. "No case. Grandma allows smoking in house," the blotter stated. "Complainant advised whatever Grandma says goes."

Written by Patrick Lakamp with a contribution from T.J. Pignataro.

