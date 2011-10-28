Down to their last strike twice, Cardinals win one for all time

ST. LOUIS -- Move over, Carlton Fisk (circa 1975). Step aside, '86 Mets and Bill Buckner. You too, '85 Royals and Rally Monkey of the '02 Angels.

For Game Six wackiness in the World Series, we have a new leader for all time.

The St. Louis Cardinals simply will not go away. It's been that way since August when they were 10 1/2 games out of a playoff spot and it will continue all the way to Game Seven of the Fall Classic.

The Cardinals were one strike away -- one strike! -- from defeat in both the bottom of the ninth and 10th innings Thursday night and survived both times.

And in what has to rate as the most incredible Game Six -- or maybe any other game -- in Series history, suburban St. Louis native David Freese's leadoff home run in the bottom of the 11th finally gave them a 10-9 win over the Texas Rangers.

Freese drove a full-count changeup from Mark Lowe, the eighth Texas pitcher, deep over the wall in center field to even the series at three wins apiece and spark a wild celebration on the field and in the Busch Stadium crowd of 47,325.

The ball landed on the grass berm in center field, where a fan snagged it and rolled on the ground in glee. Freese shot his right arm in the air and rounded the bases to a mob scene at home saw his teammates rip his jersey to pieces.

"I was worried bout getting on base, leading off an inning, taking a walk, breaking a bat, single, whatever," Freese said. "Full count came and I knew he had a good changeup so I kind of had that in the back of my head."

The Cardinals had tied the game, 7-7, in the ninth on Freese's two-out, two-run triple to right on a 1-2 pitch from closer Neftali Feliz.

After Josh Hamilton's two-run homer in the top of the 10th seemingly put Texas in command again to wrap up its first championship, the Cardinals pulled even at 9-9 in the bottom of the inning on Lance's Berkman's RBI single, also with two outs and the count at 2-2.

"That defines our team, that game, the way we just kept coming back," said Freese. "We've been doing that for a long time ... It's incredible to be a part of this."

Game Seven is tonight at 8:05 (Ch. 29) with Matt Harrison pitching for Texas, likely against St. Louis ace Chris Carpenter on three days rest.

Said Carpenter: "It's amazing it comes down to one game. Why wouldn't you want [to start]? If you don't, then you might as well go home. I'm ready. We'll see what happens."

It looked like Carpenter had no chance to see the mound after Texas broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh thanks to back-to-back homers from Adrian Beltre and Nelson Cruz, who tied Barry Bonds' 2002 postseason record with his eighth of October.

It was 7-5 going into the ninth when Feliz found trouble as Albert Pujols doubled with one out. Berkman was intentionally walked and Allen Craig took a called third strike to leave the Rangers one out shy of their first title since moving to Arlington in 1972.

They never got it. Freese drove a 98-mph fastball to right, over the head of Cruz as both runners scored and the ballpark exploded.

"I just told myself stay short," Freese said. "He started me off with some offspeed, so I was like, 'Now what's coming?' I just said, heater, that's the way I hit. I just looked for something out over and swung through a heater and then kind of got the same pitch and didn't miss that one."

Feliz recovered to leave Freese at third by getting Yadier Molina on a fly ball to right. It looked like a huge out when Hamilton gimped around the bases after his two-run blast with one out in the 10th off Jason Motte made it 9-7.

Everyone in the ballpark figured they had just witnessed a Series-winning home run in extra innings. Nope.

"I knew it was a go-ahead home run but the part about winning the World Series didn't enter my mind," said Hamilton, who hobbled around the bases Kirk Gibson-style because of his sore groin. "We had the last out to make. Give them a lot of credit."

"It almost seemed like it was storybook with Josh hitting a home run right there," said Texas outfielder David Murphy. "The guy who's been through so much, such a promising prospect whose career got derailed [by drug and alcohol addiction] and he comes back full circle.

"You're thinking that God has writen a storybook ending right there. Josh hits a home run and Darren Oliver, a 41-year-old drafted by the Rangers so long ago (third round, 1988) and a big part of this organizaiton for so long is going to come in and get the final out of the World Series."

Didn't happen. In the St. Louis 10th, David Descalso and John Jay singled and pitcher Kyle Lohse, pinch-hitting with the Cardinals out of position players, sacrificed the runners. A Ryan Theriot RBI grounder and intentional walk to Pujols followed from reliever Scott Feldman. Berkman then drove a Feldman fastball to right-center and the game was tied again.

"I had to get some more outs after the home run," Motte said. "I got the next two guys and I came in and said, "All right boys. Pick me up again. Let's go.' And they did."

"I figured I was in a no-lose situation," said Berkman. "If you don't come through right there, it's only one at-bat and it's over with, and they might talk about it for a couple days, but it's not that big a deal.

"If you come through, it's the greatest, and plus you've built a little bank account of being able to come through, so that if I don't come through tomorrow I can be like, "Well, I came through in Game Six, what do you want from me?"

The Rangers were left stunned.

"It's not that easy to win a world championship as we found out tonight," said Texas manager Ron Washington. "We had the right people in the right spot and they beat us. You have to give them credit.

Former Buffalo Bison Jake Westbrook came on in the 11th for the Cardinals, allowed one hit and got the win.

"Just the fact I was the winning pitcher in a World Series game is great," Westbrook said. "But to do it in a game like this? It's a pretty special one. It hasn't hit me yet but the magnitude will."

So now it's on to Game Seven. The Rangers, remember, haven't lost two games in a row at any point since Aug. 23-25. But the home team has won the last eight Game Sevens, since the Pirates won in Baltimore in 1979.

And teams that dropped recent Game Six crushers when the series seemed wrapped up, like the '86 Red Sox and '02 Giants, have failed to bounce back the next night.

"We don't care about history," Murphy said. "Nobody is going to be thinking about this game when they come to the park and that's the bottom line. We're playing Game Seven for a world championship and that's all we need to think about."

"We've proved we're resilient all year and in the playoffs," Hamilton said. "When you've got experience of doing before, that's what you count on."

Until the late heroics, this had been a sloppy game that Freese even termed a "circus." The teams combined for five errors (Freese dropped a routine pop-up at third that led to a run), there were 12 walks and two wild pitches, and Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday was picked off third in the fifth to ruin a potential big inning.

"This game alone had everything," said Texas' Murphy. "Home runs. Hits. errors. Great defensive plays. Bad ones. What wasn't there in this game and what hasn't there been in this series? The only thing left is a champion and a trophy."

"You had to be here to believe it," said Cardinals manager Tony La Russa. "We never quit trying. I know that's kind of corny but the fact is we never quit trying. The dugout was alive even when we were behind and sometimes that works."