Mervyn E. Deibel of Getzville, who spent 14 months as a prisoner of war during World War II, died Sunday in Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Buffalo after a brief illness. He was 91.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Deibel was a staff sergeant with the Army Air Forces, serving as a gunner aboard a B-17. After his plane was shot down over Germany -- killing six of the 10 troops aboard, he was a prisoner of war in three different camps.

Mr. Deibel was awarded three Bronze Stars.

After the war, he was a tool and die maker for several years, working at Buffalo Tool & Die, the Tonawanda Chevrolet plant and Harrison Radiator in Lockport. He retired in the late 1980s.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, the former Mary Fassel; a daughter, Susan Cotter; two sons, David and Thomas; and a brother, Raymond.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1700 N. French Road, Getzville.

[habuda]