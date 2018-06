VOORHIES, David Conrad

VOORHIES - David Conrad October 20, 2011, of North Collins, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY, loving brother of Loretta Eigenman and Richard Voorhies; beloved uncle of Jessica, R.J., and Duane; son of the late James and Bernice Voorhies. No prior visitation. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins.