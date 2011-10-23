KLAUSEN, Arnold

KLAUSENKLAUSEN - Arnold October 21, 2011, dearest father of Kristina Klausen and Craig Klausen; loving grandfather of Austin Smith and Christopher Smith; dear brother of Arthur Klausen, Renate Oliver and Evelyn (Keith) Wells; devoted son of the late Natalie and Julius Klausen; companion of Ann Marie Rider. The family will be present on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Friends invited. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com