Of West Seneca, NY, October 21, 2011, beloved husband of the late Margie (nee Reichlmayr); dearest father of Patricia (Greg) O'Brien, Mark (Maureen), Douglas (Connie), Mary Jane (Leigh Hall) Marchioli and Susan (Dominic) Davolio; beloved grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; son of the late Cesario and Maria (Cefaratti) Marchioli; brother of the late Michael (Assunta) Marchioli; also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Monday from 5-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at St. John Vianney Church. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Knights of St. John Commandery #387 in c/o St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park 14127. Anthony was a founding member of St. John Vianney Parish, who in his lifetime served as Eucharistic Minister and held the rank of Captain in The Knights of St. John Commandery, of which he was recently honored for his 50 years of service. Tony was an avid card player, regular casino attendee, and above all, enjoyed the company of his family and good friends. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com