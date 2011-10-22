Stocks rise, S&P 500 continues its rally; Good news on Greece, earnings boost markets

Stocks rose this week, driving the Standard & Poor's 500 Index to its longest winning streak since February, amid optimism Europe's leaders will announce a plan to contain the debt crisis and after McDonald's Corp. joined companies beating profit estimates.

Financial shares in the S&P 500 added 3.9 percent as European finance ministers began negotiations to prevent a Greek default and shield banks.

"We've had a combination of good economic news, better news out of Europe and third-quarter corporate earnings are coming along pretty well," Philip Orlando, the New York-based chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors, said in a phone interview. His firm oversees about $355 billion.

For the week, the S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent to 1,238.25, the highest since Aug. 3, and has risen three straight weeks. It has surged 13 percent since Oct. 3, when it closed within 1 percent of a bear market, or 20 percent plunge, from its high in April. The Dow Jones industrial average rose a fourth straight week, gaining 164.30 points, or 1.4 percent, to 11,808.79.

Equities rose Friday as European finance ministers approved a $8.1 billion loan to Greece, and France retreated in a clash with Germany over expanding the bailout fund. Talks continue through Wednesday. The S&P 500 also gained after 74 percent of companies that reported quarterly results topped the average analyst projection.

Financial stocks rallied the most out of 10 groups in the S&P 500 this week following gains in European lenders. Bank of America, which has dropped 52 percent this year for the worst performance in the Dow, jumped 4.4 percent to $6.46. It posted third-quarter net income of $6.23 billion because of higher revenue, better credit quality and one-time gains.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. added 4.8 percent to $33.42 for the week. It topped Bank of America as the largest U.S. bank by assets and posted the most third-quarter trading revenue among Wall Street firms that has reported results so far, leading for a fourth consecutive period.

Goldman Sachs climbed 5.5 percent, the most since November, to $102.09 as investors looked past the bank's second quarterly loss since 1999, focusing on gains in trading revenue and prospects for a rebound in underwriting and takeovers.

Morgan Stanley rose 12 percent, the most since July, to $17.02. The owner of the world's largest brokerage reported profit that beat analysts' estimates on a $3.4 billion accounting gain and higher revenue from stock trading.

McDonald's rose 2.7 percent to a record $92.32. The world's biggest restaurant chain reported third-quarter earnings of $1.45 a share, beating the $1.43 average analyst estimate, as lower-priced items boosted U.S. sales.

Profit for S&P 500 companies climbed 16 percent in the third quarter and will rise 18 percent to a record $99.25 for all of 2011, analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg show.

"The earnings so far have implied that we're not in a recession," Ralph Shive, the South Bend, Ind.-based manager of the $1.65 billion Wasatch-Large Cap Value Fund, said in a telephone interview.

Homebuilders advanced as data showed the U.S. industry was less pessimistic than forecast in October as near record-low borrowing costs and price decreases raised hopes the market will improve in the next six months. PulteGroup rallied 11 percent to $4.90. D.R. Horton Inc. increased 8.7 percent to $10.83.

Leon Cooperman, the chairman of hedge fund Omega Advisors, said the U.S. economy will avoid a recession and American equities offer "appealing valuations."

"Stocks are cheap relative to history, relative to inflation, relative to interest rates," he said during a presentation at the Value Investing Congress in New York on Tuesday. "The recent facts suggest the economy is accelerating moderately."

Technology stocks lost the most in the S&P 500, slipping 2.2 percent, after Apple Inc. missed profit forecasts and flooding in Thailand caused the worst supply disruptions since the March earthquake that crippled Japan.

Apple slipped 6.9 percent, the most since July 2010, to $392.87. The maker of iPhones and iPads missed the average analyst profit estimate for the first time since at least 2004, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.