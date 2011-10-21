On the Record / Oct. 21, 2011

>Hires/Promotions/Honors

The Elmwood Franklin School elected the following six new members to its board of trustees: George Bellows, partner at the law firm of Jaeckle, Fleischmann & Mugel; Cutler Greene, managing partner at Spaulding Greene Wealth Management; Anthony Habib, president of Petri Baking Products; Barry Heneghan, managing director of business development and product strategy at First Marblehead Corp. and co-owner of Buffalo Rising; Wayne Robinson, CEO and director at Harper International; and Adnan Siddiqui, associate professor of neurosurgery and associate professor of radiology at University at Buffalo Neurosurgery. Elmwood Franklin School, at 104 New Amsterdam Ave. in Buffalo, is a pre-primary through eighth grade independent school.

Business Helping Business, a business solutions group composed of 25 independent business professionals in Western New York, named Mike Bean of Bean Media Productions president for the 2011-12 term. Other officers: vice president, Bill McCormick, Bottom Line Solutions; secretary, John Cunningham, EGW Personnel; and treasurer, James Cutler, AXA. Directors: Rick Mancuso, Prentice Office Environments; Michael Campese, Lanyard Technical Services; and Gordon Manary, Fernwood Capital & Leasing. Al Repertorio serves as executive director. Repertorio is with Network Task Group.

Former U.S. congressman and Erie Community College President Jack Quinn and his wife, Mary Beth, are serving as the chairmen of the 2011 Autumnal, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora. Hosted by the Mercy Hospital Foundation, the event will benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mercy Hospital. For more information, contact Lisa Dunlop, Mercy Hospital Foundation, at 828-2038 or email ldunlop@chsbuffalo.org.

***

>Company items

Gentle Dentistry of Lancaster and East Aurora has teamed with Western New York Immediate Care to become a member of its Loyalty Club program. Patients who become members of WNY Immediate Care's Loyalty Club at any one of its five locations can take advantage of a call-ahead feature that allows the patient to be placed on the Immediate Care waiting list prior to arriving at the center.

The Bonadio Group, an independent provider of accounting, consulting and financial services, was recognized by Accounting Today and Best Companies Group as one of the Best Accounting Firms to Work For in the nation. This award program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in the accounting profession that benefit the nation's economy, work force and businesses. The Bonadio Group was one of only five national award winners in the large-sized companies (more than 250 employees) category. Bonadio has offices in Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany, Geneva, Perry and New York City.

John and Mary Ellen Fletcher and their daughter, Barbara Meyers, purchased the Tonawanda -- Buffalo FASTSIGNS sign and graphics center, at 2865 Sheridan Drive. Tonawanda -- Buffalo FASTSIGNS offers a full range of custom sign and graphics solutions. The center was originally opened by Jon Patterson in November 1990. Previously, the Fletchers owned Convenient Food Mart and Breathing Air Resources. They also co-owned Enchantments Gift Stores with Meyers.

***

>Patents

