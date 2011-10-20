RICCI, Mary A. (Tedesco)

Of Amherst, entered into rest October 19, 2011, beloved wife of the late Angelo Ricci; devoted mother of Cecelia (Ronald) Bannan; cherished grandmother of Lisa (James) Abramo and Michelle (Arthur) Lazazzero; fond great-grandmother of John, Sydney and Mark; loving daughter of the late Santo and Josephine (nee Messina) Tedesco; dear sister of Charles Tedesco and Dolores Stearns; predeceased by four brothers; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com