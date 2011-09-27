Marie Wilson, secretary to Depew High principal; Sept. 26, 1922 -- Sept. 20, 2011

Marie Wilson, formerly of Buffalo, a retired secretary to the principal of Depew High School, died Wednesday in Gettysburg, Pa., where she had been living with a daughter. She was 88.

Born Marie Hartman in Buffalo, she was a 1940 graduate of South Park High School. She went on to graduate from Bryant & Stratton Business Institute and attended Buffalo State College.

Mrs. Wilson served many years as the secretary to the principal of Depew High School until her retirement in 1991.

She enjoyed local theater and was a season subscriber to the Studio Arena Theatre for more than 30 years. Her passion for politics resulted in her becoming an elections inspector for many years.

She was a 50-year member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and its Rosary and Altar Society. She volunteered to drive those who otherwise had no transportation to attend church services.

Her husband, Renwick S. Jr., died in 1979.

She is survived by a daughter, Carole M. Dundon; three sons, William R., Robert S. and Jeffrey F.; a sister, Mildred Malley; and a brother, Robert Hartman.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 in St.

Aloysius Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.

[MCNEIL]