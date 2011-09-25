Power Rankings / Mark Gaughan ranks the NFL teams from top to bottom

1 Green Bay Packers: Jermichael Finley is uncoverable. (1)

2 New England Patriots: Brady has 39 TDs, 12 INTs vs. Bills. (2)

3 N.Y. Jets: Tough sledding: No Mangold vs. big Raider D-line. (5)

4 Baltimore Ravens: We're giving Ravens a mulligan. (3)

5 Detroit Lions: Last playoff appearance was in Betty Crocker bake-off. (10)

6 Atlanta Falcons: Ryan has 5 TDs, 8 INTs vs. Bucs. (11)

7 New Orleans Saints: Saints to wear '67 throwbacks today. (7)

8 Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Wallace on brink of greatness. (8)

9 Houston Texans: Men of Wade rank No. 1 on defense. (9)

10 Philadelphia Eagles: When BCS robber-barons are done, Villanova may play in Mountain West. (4)

11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Big home showdown with Atlanta today is a blackout. (14)

12 San Diego Chargers: Brain flatulence killing Bolts. (12)

13 Dallas Cowboys: Love the Jesse Holley reality TV story. (13)

14 Buffalo Bills: Losing streak to Pats is worse than 0-for-the-'70s. (16)

15 Chicago Bears: Cutler has 11 sacks, and now OT Carimi is hurt. (6)

16 Washington Redskins: Good timing: Romo, Austin, Bryant all hurting. (15)

17 Oakland Raiders: Raiders recall last Jets game: Sanchez, up 38-0, ate a hot dog on bench. (17)

18 N.Y. Giants: Don't kick to DeSean Jackson! (20)

19 Tennessee Titans: Titans have sold out 128 straight. (29)

20 Miami Dolphins: Get outta town! Fish have lost 11 of last 12 at home. (18)

21 Minnesota Vikings: Have blown double-digit halftime leads two weeks in a row. (19)

22 Arizona Cardinals: Kolb should break out vs. lowly Gulls. (21)

23 Jacksonville Jaguars: Del Rio changed QBs twice in 15 days. (22)

24 Carolina Panthers: Newton will be leading rusher vs. stout Jags. (26)

25 San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Green drools over Niners DBs. (23)

26 St. Louis Rams: Spagnuolo is 8-26 and needs some wins. (24)

27 Denver Broncos: Dumervil will not play. (28)

28 Cincinnati Bengals: You can't count on Cedric Benson. (27)

29 Cleveland Browns: Whatchoo talkin 'bout, Hillis? (32)

30 Kansas City Chiefs: Have lost 8 straight, counting preseason. (25)

31 Seattle Seahawks: Have lost 16 of last 19 roadies by double-digits. (30)

32 Indianapolis Colts: Peyton earned those 38 AFC Player of Week awards. (31)

(Last week's ranking in parentheses).