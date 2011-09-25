Power Rankings / Mark Gaughan ranks the NFL teams from top to bottom
1 Green Bay Packers: Jermichael Finley is uncoverable. (1)
2 New England Patriots: Brady has 39 TDs, 12 INTs vs. Bills. (2)
3 N.Y. Jets: Tough sledding: No Mangold vs. big Raider D-line. (5)
4 Baltimore Ravens: We're giving Ravens a mulligan. (3)
5 Detroit Lions: Last playoff appearance was in Betty Crocker bake-off. (10)
6 Atlanta Falcons: Ryan has 5 TDs, 8 INTs vs. Bucs. (11)
7 New Orleans Saints: Saints to wear '67 throwbacks today. (7)
8 Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Wallace on brink of greatness. (8)
9 Houston Texans: Men of Wade rank No. 1 on defense. (9)
10 Philadelphia Eagles: When BCS robber-barons are done, Villanova may play in Mountain West. (4)
11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Big home showdown with Atlanta today is a blackout. (14)
12 San Diego Chargers: Brain flatulence killing Bolts. (12)
13 Dallas Cowboys: Love the Jesse Holley reality TV story. (13)
14 Buffalo Bills: Losing streak to Pats is worse than 0-for-the-'70s. (16)
15 Chicago Bears: Cutler has 11 sacks, and now OT Carimi is hurt. (6)
16 Washington Redskins: Good timing: Romo, Austin, Bryant all hurting. (15)
17 Oakland Raiders: Raiders recall last Jets game: Sanchez, up 38-0, ate a hot dog on bench. (17)
18 N.Y. Giants: Don't kick to DeSean Jackson! (20)
19 Tennessee Titans: Titans have sold out 128 straight. (29)
20 Miami Dolphins: Get outta town! Fish have lost 11 of last 12 at home. (18)
21 Minnesota Vikings: Have blown double-digit halftime leads two weeks in a row. (19)
22 Arizona Cardinals: Kolb should break out vs. lowly Gulls. (21)
23 Jacksonville Jaguars: Del Rio changed QBs twice in 15 days. (22)
24 Carolina Panthers: Newton will be leading rusher vs. stout Jags. (26)
25 San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Green drools over Niners DBs. (23)
26 St. Louis Rams: Spagnuolo is 8-26 and needs some wins. (24)
27 Denver Broncos: Dumervil will not play. (28)
28 Cincinnati Bengals: You can't count on Cedric Benson. (27)
29 Cleveland Browns: Whatchoo talkin 'bout, Hillis? (32)
30 Kansas City Chiefs: Have lost 8 straight, counting preseason. (25)
31 Seattle Seahawks: Have lost 16 of last 19 roadies by double-digits. (30)
32 Indianapolis Colts: Peyton earned those 38 AFC Player of Week awards. (31)
(Last week's ranking in parentheses).
Share this article