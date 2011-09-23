Prep Talk Live gets its hashtag on: #preptalkscores

We're again soliciting your help as we monitor the weekend in high school football at our Prep Talk Live page.

The easiest way to get right in the action is to join the live chat on the Prep Talk Live page through your smart phone.

Another method that has been very successful has been Twitter, where we encouraged -- and still do -- you to Tweet us with updates to @bufnewspreptalk and @KeithMcSheaBN.

Now we're adding another aspect to the Twitter that might make things simpler. Just Tweet your score or update and attach #preptalkscores to it, which will give everyone quick access to the info.

Our Prep Talk Live page includes a live chat, video (go there for our Week Four preview right now), photos and scoreboards that will be updated throughout tonight and Saturday afternoon. Several staff members, including myself, will be out and about checking out the action. But we can't be everywhere. That's where you come in.

In addition to the live chat and Twitter, you can comment on our Facebook page, The Buffalo News' Prep Talk blog or email us at the shiny new address of preptalk@buffnews.com.

Note: Typing in buffalonews.com/ptlive will also get you to Prep Talk Live.

With no early games on Friday, I'll be spending all night at the showdown of Lancaster at Clarence.

On Saturday I'm going to see Cardinal O'Hara host St. Mary's before catching the end of Starpoint at Sweet Home.

See you at Prep Talk Live.

---Keith McShea

(@KeithMcSheaBN on Twitter)

