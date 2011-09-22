Youth site opens in officer's memory

Cheektowaga Police Juvenile Detective Wasyl Potienko's mission was helping kids.

And he loved it.

Now, nine years after his on-duty death, his mission continues in Cheektowaga with a youth media center that was dedicated Wednesday in his memory through the foundation that bears his name.

"It's definitely an honor," said Mary Potienko, the detective's widow. "Bill was a dearly loved man who is missed greatly."

Potienko, who was a 15-year veteran of the department, is one of four Cheektowaga police officers on the town's all-time "Wall of Honor," reserved for those lost in the line of duty.

Mary Potienko founded the Detective Wasyl Potienko Memorial Foundation after his Oct. 29, 1992, death. Potienko's unmarked patrol car was struck by a recycling truck on Broadway near Lackawanna Avenue. The impact then forced his car into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

Potienko was ejected from his car and died a short time later in Erie County Medical Center.

His widow said the foundation's mission is to carry on her husband's work.

"The family and our friends, the Police Department, colleagues all joined together to form the foundation," she said, adding that the foundation has held annual golf events to raise money for youth programs in town, as well as offering a yearly scholarship program for students.

The latest of the foundation's projects -- about a year in the making -- was Wednesday afternoon's unveiling of the Detective Potienko Media Center at the Alexander Community Center, 275 Alexander Ave.

Cheektowaga police joined representatives from the town's Department of Youth and Recreational Services and Potienko's family at the dedication ceremony.

The foundation donated furniture, printers, computers and books to the media center used by the town's Youth Department to tutor children from grades 2 to 10.

Mary Potienko said the foundation is also partnering with the after-school Homework Helpers program at the youth center. The homework help room is a place where students can go for assistance with their assignments or for studying or just as a place to do their homework.

"I'm sure Bill is very pleased," she said. "It's a minimal cost to parents. The foundation has donated chairs, tables, cabinets, easels and other school supplies."

The program, which is run by a local teacher, is open to Cheektowaga students and staffed by tutors who are teachers or individuals pursuing careers in teaching, she said.

A variety of subjects are covered in the program including math, science, social studies and English language arts. A $7 fee is required for an hour of private tutoring.

The 2011-12 Homework Helpers program begins Monday. Interested students or parents are asked to call ahead to reserve a time slot. The contact person is Lynn Koszuta at 897-7207, Ext. 6649.

