This Day in Buffalo Sports History; Sept. 22, 1946 -- Otto Graham reigns

The Buffalo Bisons of the All-American Football Conference had already lost their first two games. Now was the time for a bigger test. Much bigger.

The Cleveland Browns were coming to town.

With World War II over, young men came streaming back to America, anxious to resume their athletic careers. The National Football League was still around, but there were plenty of players to go around. Paul Brown had put together an impressive coaching resume in high school, at Ohio State and with service teams. He was ready to get to work in the AAFC from Day One.

The Browns won their first two games, and then marched into Civic Stadium to take on the winless Bills. It didn't take long for Cleveland to dominate play. Otto Graham threw two touchdown passes, and Gaylon Smith ran for another score. It was 21-0, Cleveland, before the end of the first quarter.

The Browns took it easy the rest of the way. Chet Adams returned a fumble 25 yards in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

By the way, Cleveland had a player on its roster that day who would become a huge figure in Buffalo's football history. Lou Saban would be back in due time.

-- Budd Bailey

