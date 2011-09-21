Slow start at Ball State costly to Bulls

University at Buffalo football coach Jeff Quinn boarded a streetcar named desire Tuesday to explain how his Bulls were overpowered in the first half of Saturday's loss at Ball State.

UB scored on its first possession and then went three-and-out on its next six, falling behind, 21-7, at intermission. The roles reversed in the second half, with UB clawing its way ahead until Ball State went 75 yards on its final possession and connected on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds left for a 28-25 victory.

"I think just our mentality," Quinn said at his weekly news conference. "It was a mentality. It wasn't physical. It was mental. Looking at the calls and the executions of those calls, I would say we'd look at maybe two calls out of those 20 plays that we might have said, hey, we had a better call. But it's execution and it's our players playing to that high level of intensity that you need to have in order for you to win, and win whether you're on the road or at home."

"I can't tell you why we started slow," said wideout Alex Neutz. "There's no excuse to starting slow. There never will be. For our pregame warmup we weren't as intense as we should have been."

One would think that mental preparation would not have been a problem for a team that had won just twice in 14 games, with two of those victories against lower-level schools Rhode Island and Stony Brook. The lackluster first half becomes all the more mystifying considering it was their Mid-American Conference opener.

"I always tell them, I don't want to hear a word after the game," Quinn said. "It's too late. Take care of business before the game. As coaches, that's our job. That's my duty. That's my entire coaching staff's job and our leadership in our football program to make sure that our kids are in the right frame of mind, and that they're hungry to compete at the highest level every single moment. I don't want a football team that doesn't go out there and play inspired football."

***

The blocked extra point following UB's second touchdown Saturday haunted the Bulls all night. The Bulls failed on two subsequent two-point conversions.

"I think that PAT looking back at it really cost us," Quinn said. "We were just a little too tight on our formation and it created a shorter edge and they got through there, and we chased that doggone point. We had as many touchdowns scored but didn't convert in that situation."

***

Saturday's Homecoming opponent, UConn, has its own issues. The Huskies (1-2) list redshirt freshman Scott McCummunigs first among quarterbacks on the depth chart -- but perhaps only because they had to put somebody at the top. McCummings, junior Johnny McEntee and freshman Mike Nebrich all played in Friday's 24-20 loss to Iowa State. McEntee, a walk-on, started the last two games and went a combined 23 of 57 for 287 yards with four interceptions.

***

Tennessee has announced a 12:30 p.m. start time for its Oct. 1 game against UB at Nehlen Stadium. Comcast Sports Southeast and ESPN 3 will supply the broadcast. Tennessee will be idle until the UB game after falling to No. 16 Florida, 33-23, on Saturday. Bulls sophomore linebacker Khalil Mack leads the nation in tackles for a loss (7.5) Sophomore running back Branden "Bo" Oliver leads all MAC players in rushing yards and ranks 14th in the nation. Oliver has 358 yards in three games (all 100-plus efforts). He totaled just 298 yards as a freshman.

