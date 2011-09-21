LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Lane restrictions planned on portion of Kensington

Construction of a new message board on the Kensington Expressway will restrict traffic this week near Union Road (Route 277) in Cheektowaga.

The westbound, or inbound, expressway, will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and again from 7 a.m. to about 7 p.m. Saturday. The westbound on-ramp from Union Road will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

***

Council OKs choice of Folts as new human resources chief

City lawmakers Tuesday afternoon unanimously approved the appointment of Patricia P. Folts as the city's new human resources commissioner.

Folks, who will be paid a salary of $91,374, will the vacancy left after Karla L. Thomas was fired in January. She most recently was vice president of human resources at LP Ciminelli.

***

D'Youville will honor two at scholarship event

D'Youville College will honor two men Thursday at its 25th annual scholarship reception in its College Center.

Richard J. Gallagher and James Tilley will be honored for their community service at the event, which raises funds for students through the Dillon Family Scholarship.

Gallagher is the retired executive director of Alcohol and Drug Dependency Services. He is director of its foundation, Kids Escaping Drugs.

Tilley is on the board of directors at Evans Bancorp. He served as its president from 2001 to 2006 and as chief executive officer from 2002 until 2007.

The reception is named for the late Michael F. Dillon -- presiding justice of the State Appellate Division in Rochester and also a member of D'Youville's board of trustees -- and his wife, Eleaine.

***

Reception will celebrate anniversary of drug court

A reception marking the 15th anniversary of the Amherst Drug Treatment Court will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Sonoma Grille, 5010 Main St., Snyder.

The drug court was founded in 1996 in an effort "to diminish substance abuse, crime and recidivism through a program of intense supervision, treatment and judicial monitoring." More than 2,400 have graduated from the program with an 80 percent success rate>

Tickets are $75, or $125 per couple. For tickets, call 632-4876 or visit www.amherstdrugcourtfoundation.org.

***

Outage due to copper theft forces auto bureau to close

The Cheektowaga auto bureau will reopen today, after the theft of copper wiring blacked out the office Tuesday.

The power outage was discovered early Tuesday at the Department of Motor Vehicles office at 2122 George Urban Blvd. The wires were cut by thieves targeting the copper wiring on the roof overnight, according to John Crangle, the interim Erie County clerk.

Regular Wednesday business hours at the Cheektowaga location are from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.