'Dr. Friedman' prescribes triage for U.S., the has-been superpower

BIG THOUGHTS are Thomas L. Friedman's stock-in-trade.

If only the madding crowd weren't so small-minded.

Thrice a Pulitzer Prize winner, the New York Times columnist and best-selling author is like a doctor whose patient refuses to accept the treatment and lifestyle changes he prescribes.

His diagnosis is that the United States is at grave risk as an economic superpower and that triage is needed to remedy the malady that economist Robert Reich calls "The Great Regression."

But even the peripatetic Friedman, master of the overarching anecdote, can't save the country by himself.

To help, he has enlisted Johns Hopkins global theorist Michael Mandelbaum for a collaboration whose title borrows a cautionary phrase from President Obama: "That Used to Be Us."

Speaking of America the Dominant in the past tense is startling, but the authors insist that they aren't pessimists, only "frustrated optimists." Thus the more reassuring subtitle: "How America Fell Behind in the World It Invented and How We Can Come Back."

There's a sense of urgency, even a call for "shock therapy," as they exhaustively (and sometimes exhaustingly) present their five-part formula -- the "Pillars of Prosperity" -- for "rediscovering America":

*Education.

*Infrastructure.

*Immigration.

*Research and development.

*Regulation.

Friedman and Mandelbaum identify our dizzying downward spiral as starting with a self-satisfied sigh of "We won" after the Cold War -- what current Education Secretary Arne Duncan describes as "a totally lethal combination of cockiness and complacency."

But it didn't reach uncontrolled velocity until the first decade of this new century -- "the Terrible Twos."

There was an overreaction to 9/1 1, for one, and the squandering of so much blood and treasure fighting wars of choice (which will end up costing more than $25,000 per household) with borrowed money but no shared sacrifice.

Tax cuts and a Medicare prescription drug program we couldn't afford made us even more of a debtor nation.

Then there was the bursting of the housing bubble followed by the financial meltdown. Deregulation of the banking industry had succeeded in extending the Las Vegas Strip all the way to Wall Street.

What now? The key to recovery, as the authors see it, is a private sector invigorated by government "in selected ways."

A sparkling example of how pragmatic innovation can overcome the hazards -- and maximize the opportunities -- of the global economy is none other than "Buffalo Bob": Robert Stevenson, the nimble president and CEO of Eastman Machine Co.

Six pages are devoted to this fifth-generation family business on Washington Street -- "the world's largest manufacturer of fabric-cutting machinery and the software that manages it."

Stevenson embodies what the authors urge for American enterprise. In the rapidly changing, hypercompetitive global marketplace, he says, "speed wins. It is not the biggest companies that always win but the fastest. Adaptability and responsiveness will ultimately win the battles."

Message: Amid the chaos, find your niche. And find it fast!

According to the authors' combined "wake-up call" and "pep talk," the major challenges that will "define America's future," are how well it can:

*Adapt to globalization.

*Adjust to the revolution in information technology.

*Cope with soaring budget deficits.

*Manage a world in which energy consumption and climate threats are both increasing.

"That Used to Be Us," with four sections on weaknesses and one on strengths, could easily be edited down by 20 to 25 percent without losing any oomph.

Movie analogies are overdone, for instance, and the "Jerry Maguire" citation ends up with Jay Mohr's "Bob Sugar" being the boss to Tom Cruise's title character rather than his rival.

Four italicized pages of imaginary analysis by Alexis de Tocqueville in the role of modern-day consultant are a bit much, too, as the authors seem within a whisker of donning animal hides and sandals as voices crying in a wilderness where common sense has become extinct.

E pluribus unum, "Out of many, one," remains the official national motto, although the ever-widening gap between the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans and everyone else makes it seem like Avaritia bona est, "Greed is good." Therein lies the root of problems the authors find especially disheartening: partisanship eclipsing citizenship; the special interest trumping the national interest.

Martin Wolf recently wrote in the Financial Times that "Mr. Obama wishes to be president of a country that does not exist. In his fantasy US, politicians bury differences in bipartisan harmony. In fact, he faces an opposition that would prefer their country to fail than their president to succeed."

Friedman and Mandelbaum acknowledge this acrimonious polarization, entrenched as it is by staggering sums of campaign cash from donors expecting favors in return. To counter it, they somewhat naively yearn for the emergence of a vibrant, cohesive third party.

This could be the antidote to toxic politics and governmental gridlock, they hope. And if nothing else, it would be a truth squad: shaming both major parties out of their denial and into emergency action to rescue the American dream.

It's not that this hasn't been tried in the last several decades. Standard-bearers such as Wallace, Anderson, Perot and Nader come to mind, but none with the long-term impact the authors envision. Yet what Friedman dismisses as the Tea Kettle Party -- a way to let off steam -- has been scalding the status quo with sheer populist rage.

Strangely, the authors ignore an intriguing alternative to the dysfunctional political duopoly. Americans-Elect.org, a sprouting nonprofit, is busy seeking ballot access nationwide and organizing the first-ever online nominating convention for the 2012 presidential election.

This may not be the ultimate answer, but it certainly captures the spirit the authors espouse.

Recent reflections on 9/1 1 reinjected Richard Drew's frightful photo of "The Falling Man" into the collective consciousness. There the man was, in headfirst descent from the World Trade Center's burning north tower, suspended in midair, an image that almost instantly became taboo.

By and large, we looked away.

Ten years later, however, through the lens of Friedman and Mandelbaum, we're being shown "The Falling Country."

But what we can't afford to do now, they warn, is look away.

Gene Krzyzynski is a veteran copyeditor for The News.

***

That Used to Be Us: How America Fell Behind in the World It Invented and How We Can Come Back By

Thomas L. Friedman and Michael Mandelbaum

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

400 pages, $28