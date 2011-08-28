HALICKI, Michael Robert

HALICKI - Michael Robert At the age of 58; suddenly on August 21, 2011 in Tucson, AZ as a result of a car accident; formerly of Lancaster, NY; loving son of Robert and Jean (Frost); brother of Gary, John (Andrea) and the late Chris Marie Halicki. Visitation Friday, September 23, 2011 from 6-9 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 24, 10:00 AM at St. Martha's Church (formerly Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament), 10 French Rd., Depew, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assn. for Research of Childhood Cancer, P.O. Box 251, Buffalo, NY 14225. Condolences PACERFUNERALHOME.com