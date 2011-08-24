SCHAFFER, Marion M.

SCHAFFER - Marion M. Passed away August 22, 2011, in Eastern Niagara Hospital, Lockport, NY, wife of the late Arthur R. Schaffer, Sr.; mother of Arthur R., Kenneth W. (Theonie) and David C. Schaffer of Lockport; grandmother of Christopher, Timothy and Kimon "Kenny" (Christina) Schaffer and Christina A. (Bryce) Livermore; great-grandmother of Matthew, Brandon and Ryan Livermore and Zoey and Melianna Schaffer. Marion also is the sister of David (Joan) Summers, Patrick Summers and the late Ronald Schaffer and Diane Kelley and leaves several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where prayers will be offered Thursday at 10 o'clock, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in St. Mary's Church, Saxton St., Lockport. Memorials to the Sisters of St. Francis, Stella Niagara, 4421 Lower River Rd., Stella Niagara, NY 14144-1001 would be appreciated by the family. Please go to Pruddenandkandt.com to leave on-line condolences.