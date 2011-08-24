KRUSZKA, Alex T.

KRUSZKA - Alex T. Of Hamburg, NY, August 23, 2011, beloved husband of Kimberly (nee Tucker) Kruszka, loving son of Thomas A. and the late Rita (nee Jakubus) Kruszka; dear brother of Karen (E. Joseph) Wehrfritz; also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd (corner of Rogers Rd), where prayers will be said Friday at 9:15 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church at 10 AM. Share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com