BAGINSKI, Raymond F. Sr.

BAGINSKI - Raymond F. Sr. August 21, 2011; son of the late William (late Maxine Gajewski); husband of Joyce (Kujawski); beloved father of Gail Baginski, Raymond Jr., Deborah (Fran) Young, Dawn (Glen) Knoblauch and Donald (Amy) Baginski; dearest grandfather of Tracy, Alex, Brad, Timothy, Sarah, Leah, Deannah, Cody, Evan, Andy and Anna; great-grandfather of Jade; brother of Roger (Nancy), William (late Beverly), Kathleen Baginski and the late Robert Baginski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.). Funeral Thursday 10:00 AM at St. Adalbert Basilica, 212 Stanislaus St. (please assemble at church).