Jeff Miers picks his top Billy Sheehan discs

>Talas

"Sink Your Teeth Into That" (Metal Blade, 1982)

"Live Speed On Ice" (Metal Blade, 1983)

>David Lee Roth

"Eat 'em and Smile" (Warner Bros, 1986)

>Mr. Big

"Lean Into It" (Atlantic, 1991)

Niacin

"Niacin" (Magna Carta, 1996)

>Billy Sheehan

"Compression" (Favored Nations, 2001)

>Mr. Big

"What If" (Frontiers, 2011)

-- Jeff Miers