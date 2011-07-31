DORMANN JACKSON, Susan

Age 62, passed away July 24, 2011, in her home in Morongo Valley, CA, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her two daughters, Brigitte Kittel and Michelle Angelo, six siblings, and two grandchildren. A Funeral Memorial will be held on Thursday, August 4 at 6 PM at the Union Road Community Church, 2628 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements under the direction of Smart Cremation, Rancho Mirage, CA, smartcremation.mem.com.