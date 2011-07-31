Riots prompt theaters to cancel documentary showings

Two theater chains have canceled showings of the "Electric Daisy Carnival Experience" documentary after violence erupted outside the premiere of the film in Hollywood last week.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that Regal and AMC theaters cited "the incident in Los Angeles" in their decision not to show the film about the Electric Daisy Carnival rave.

Police in riot gear were called in Wednesday night after some fans became unruly, throwing bottles and damaging three police cruisers. Three were arrested, and police said more are expected after identifications are made from video.

Insomniac Events, which promotes the Electric Daisy Carnival, said Friday the film will still be shown in hundreds of theaters nationwide and is disappointed that Regal and AMC canceled their showings based on a few troublemakers.

The unrest apparently started with a DJ's simple tweet telling his followers about a free block party on Hollywood Boulevard.

Evidently, too many people got the message, and the Wednesday night party quickly got out of hand.

The tweet lured thousands of raucous ravers to hear DJ Kaskade spin some tunes outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre, the landmark cinema in the heart of Hollywood where stars press their shoes and handprints into cement slabs.

The movie theater was hosting the premiere of the documentary about a popular series of raves that were banned in Los Angeles after a teen died of a drug overdose. The film features Kaskade, whose real name is Ryan Raddon.

"He just wanted to do something for the fans," Alastair Duncan, a spokesman for the DJ, said Thursday.

Duncan said Raddon had a permit from the Fire Department to play a free show and to close off one traffic lane for his flatbed truck bedecked with enormous speakers.

Michael Duddie, general manager at the Supperclub, which hosted Kaskade at an after-party following the premiere, said he saw the truck get hemmed in by people as it tried to make its way to the theater.

"He couldn't get two blocks," Duddie said. "Within three minutes, there were 1,000 people, and within five minutes, there were 3,000."

Duddie saw the truck veer down a side street, followed pied-piper style by hundreds of ravers.

Without music, crowds outside the cinema grew restive and found themselves facing baton-wielding riot police. Three people were arrested after things turned rowdy, with would-be revelers hurling bottles at police and some jumping on a squad car.

The Electric Daisy Carnival is the largest electronic music party in the United States.

After it was banned from Los Angeles, it moved to Las Vegas. At an Electric Daisy event in Dallas in June, a 19-year-old man died, and more than two dozen people were treated at hospitals for drug, alcohol and heat-related problems.