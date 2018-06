SCOURAS, Peter

SCOURAS - Peter July 29, 2011 at age 76, husband of 32 years to Sharon Scouras; father of Nicole and Andrea; brother of George (Soula) and Angelo (Jane) Scouras; Funeral Liturgy will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM from the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, (W. Utica & Delaware Ave.), Buffalo. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by (Quinn Southtowns Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.