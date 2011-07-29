HINZ, Violet D. (Grace)

HINZ - Violet D. (nee Grace)

Age 83, of Delevan, died July 28, 2011. Beloved wife of the late Robert Hinz; mother of Joan (late Dave) Roberts, Peggy (Donald) Kehl, Jean Roberts, Robert (Marcia) Hinz, Richard (Iona) Hinz, Pamela (Michael) Tingue, Steven (Kimberly) Hinz; also survived by 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and was an aunt to many. She was preceded in death by a grandson. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 AM. Interment will be in Yorkshire Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Delevan or Yorkshire Fire Depts. Online register at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.