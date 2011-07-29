Legislature agrees to seek options on nursing homes

Cattaraugus County legislators have given the go-ahead to seek proposals from consultants on options for the operations of the county's nursing homes -- including their sale.

The issue surfaced in May but was referred back to committees. This week, the proposal, with 14 sponsors, was approved without discussion.

County Administrator Jack Searles was directed to solicit proposals for consultant services to assist in evaluating options for the nursing homes -- one in Machias and the other in the City of Olean.

Searles and the Senior Services Committee will review the proposals and determine which option would be best for the county. No date is included for the committee to report back to the Legislature.

The directive was issued earlier this year by the Strategic Strategy Committee, which has been working to find areas to reduce county operating costs.

Other departments, including Community Services and Aging, have contracted out services formerly conducted by the county.

Legislators also took other action Wednesday as they:

*Appointed former Legislature Chairman Richard Haberer of Franklinville to the Board of Health until Dec. 31, replacing Curtis Perkins.

*Approved the purchase of a new 2011 Dodge Caravan from Dodge Grand Caravan Express in Albany for $20,999 for the Department of Aging's Meals on Wheels program to be financed through a grant from Walmart.

*Appointed several to the Board of Health: James Valent of Salamanca, Mark Smith of South Dayton, Kameron Brooks of Randolph and Tina Abrams of the Seneca Nation of Indians.

*Approved the refinancing at lower interest rates of several serial bonds for $14.9 million expiring through 2032 and other public improvement bonds of $6 million issued until 2017.

*Allowed the Department of Aging to contract with the State Catholic Health Plan to provide county meals and adult day care services to Catholic clients at set reimbursement rates, effective Sunday.

*Michael Brisky of Franklinville was appointed to a term, until Sept. 12, 2014, on the Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Steuben Southern Tier Extension Railroad Authority.

*Continued the Alternatives to Incarceration Program for the Probation Department with a grant of $18,595 to screen eligible county jail inmates for early release and relieve jail overcrowding.

*A contract was approved to accept a $30,000 grant from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services for video teleconferencing equipment for the Sheriff's Office, reducing the number of defendants the sheriff must transport to court and other hearings.