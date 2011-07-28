Dance festival continues to inspire and grow

For many a newcomer hoping to break into Western New York's arts scene, the thought of adding yet another festival to the region's unbroken stream of summer activities is enough to inspire dread.

But not for choreographers Joseph Cipolla and Jon Lehrer, founders of Configuration Dance Theatre and LehrerDance. In 2009, the two gazed out at Buffalo's summer festival schedule, considered the potential foolhardiness of tossing their hats into that crowded ring, and did it anyway.

It worked. The third annual Buffalo Dance Festival, part of Lehrer and Cipolla's shared desire to build Western New York's small dance scene into a more vibrant and significant regional power, returns to the University at Buffalo's Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Saturday.

That first festival was a modest affair -- really more of a concert -- that featured a joint public performance of popular works from Cipolla and Lehrer's companies with some two-hour master classes for local dancers. Last summer, the duo upped the ante by inviting Brockport-based dance instructor Bill Evans' company. In so doing, they increased class participation and public attendance by 50 percent over the first year.

This year, the festival is including a fourth company, led by University at Buffalo instructor Melanie Aceto. Organizers hope her close ties to Rochester's dance community will expand the festival's reach farther eastward.

Cipolla and Lehrer also are leading students in a weeklong choreographic workshop that will result in a new piece slated to kick off the festival's Saturday night performance.

The festival's measured success, Lehrer suggested, bodes well for the local dance scene, in terms of fostering a new generation of dancers and in amping up buzz among potential new audience members.

"We really are making a dent," Lehrer said. "People are definitely looking forward to it, and that's how it has to grow. [The festival] has to become something that people want to go to without us having to even advertise it."

Though that goal remains in the offing, especially amid this year's crushing cultural funding cuts and its tough, midsummer time slot that has them up against the Queen City Jazz Festival, the Tragically Hip concert at Canalside, Shakespeare in Delaware Park, the massive Infringement Festival and countless other events slated for Saturday night. But, to both co-founders, the feeling of progress is evident even while they work against seemingly daunting odds to make dance a bigger part of the conversation.

"We want this to definitely be bigger, with more companies and maybe even multiple nights. But right now, budget-wise, we have to keep it under control," Lehrer said.

In the interest of building buzz for the festival and recruiting new audiences, Cipolla and Lehrer want to make the performance as diverse and accessible as possible.

Lehrer's company will perform two of its greatest hits, both choreographed by Lehrer: "A Ritual Dynamic," an exuberant piece that shows off the company's uncommon athleticism; and "Loose Canon," a humorous piece set to Pachelbel's "Canon in D."

Configuration Dance will perform an excerpt from its 2009 ballet "Breathless," along with the duet "Deportation," performed by dancers Evgenia Golyadkina and Kym Paterniti. Cipolla is also using the festival to debut a new work, "Breaking Contact," inspired by the dance form known as contact improvisation, and featuring protean local dancer Aaron Water.

Bill Evans Dance Company will perform two pieces: "Colony," inspired by Evans' work with with Maori dancers in New Zealand, and "Bach Dances," a four-movement piece set to music by Bach. Aceto and Jenna Delmonte will perform a duet set to music by Ping Jim.

In years ahead, Cipolla said he hopes to attract more support and sponsorships from the corporate community.

"Dance is always a very difficult sell. Not everybody gets it -- and I don't mean that in a snobbish way," Cipolla said. "I'm talking about, a lot of people don't get it in the sense of whether it really belongs in the artistic landscape. And of course, it does."

Lehrer continues to engage his company in public performances like the M&T Bank Concert Series, where it appeared Tuesday, and other multidisciplinary festivals and events. But there's something to be said, he suggested, for a festival with laser-focus on the medium of dance.

"People can see both Configuration and LehrerDance at the Elmwood Arts Festival," Lehrer said. "But what we're trying to do with it is to show you how dance is supposed to be seen, in a gorgeous theater with lights and costumes, and hopefully change the perception of how people watch dance in Buffalo."

