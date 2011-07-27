Teeing it up / This week's golf at a glance

>LPGA Tour

Event: Women's British Open.

Site: Carnoustie, Scotland.

Schedule: Thursday-Sunday.

Course: Carnoustie Golf Links (6,490 yards, par 72).

TV: ESPN (Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon; Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunday, 8:45 a.m.-noon).

Chip shots: Yani Tseng won the LPGA Championship on June 26 to become the youngest player (22) to win four LPGA majors. She has three LPGA Tour victories this year and also has three international wins. The tournament became an official LPGA Tour event in 1994 and was elevated to major status in 2001, replacing the du Maurier in Canada. Sherri Steinhauer won the 1998, 1999 and 2006 titles. Karrie Webb won in 1995, 1997 and 2002. The 2012 tournament will be played at Royal Liverpool, and the 2013 event is set for the Old Course at St. Andrews. The LPGA Tour is off the next two weeks. Play will resume Aug. 19-21 with the Safeway Classic in North Plains, Ore.

***

>PGA Tour

Event: Greenbrier Classic.

Site: White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Schedule: Thursday-Sunday.

Course: The Greenbrier, Old White Course (7,274 yards, par 70).

TV: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.) and Ch. 4 (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.).

Chip shots: Phil Mickelson is in the field. Tom Watson, The Greenbrier's golf professional emeritus, is skipping the U.S. Senior Open to play in the event. Designed by Charles Blair MacDonald in 1914, the Old White was recently restored by Lester George. PGA Tour victory leader Sam Snead was The Greenbrier's professional for 29 years and served as professional emeritus from 1993 until his death in 2002. Canadian Adam Hadwin earned a spot in the field with his fourth-place tie at Shaugnessy. The World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational is next week at Firestone in Akron, Ohio, followed by the PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club. The Reno-Tahoe Open also is next week.

***

>Champions Tour

Event: U.S. Senior Open.

Site: Toledo, Ohio.

Schedule: Thursday-Sunday.

Course: Inverness Club (7,143 yards, par 71).

TV: ESPN2 (Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m.) and Ch. 2 (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.).

Chip shots: Inverness winners Hale Irwin (1979 U.S. Open), Bob Tway (1986 PGA Championship), Paul Azinger (1993 PGA Championship), Bruce Lietzke (2003 U.S. Senior Open) and Craig Stadler (1973 U.S. Amateur) are in the field. If tied after 72 holes, a three-hole playoff will immediately follow the fourth round. If still tied after three holes, the players will go to sudden death. The 2012 tournament will be played at Indianwood in Lake Orion, Mich., and the 2013 event is set for Omaha Country Club in Nebraska. The 3M Championship is next week in Blaine, Minn.

