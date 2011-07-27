KUPCZYK, Leocadia "Lottie" (Pyc)

KUPCZYK - Leocadia "Lottie" (nee Pyc)

July 26, 2011 of Cheektowaga, NY Beloved wife of the late Maximillian P. Kupczyk. Dearest mother of Max Kupczyk, Sandra Pochron, Jacqueline Kupczyk and Leroy (Debbie) Kupczyk. Dear grandmother of eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Sister of Helen (late Barney) Slebioda, Jean (late Raymond) Twardowski, and predeceased by two brothers and two sisters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday 3-8 p.m. at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.) where funeral services will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and from St. John Gualbert Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. 225 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227.