Around & About

Rolston will be new Amerks coach

Ron Rolston, coach of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program the last seven years, will be named the new coach of the Rochester Amerks during a news conference today at 11 a.m. in Blue Cross Arena.

Buffalo Sabres president Ted Black and General Manager Darcy Regier will be on hand to introduce Rolston as the first head coach of the team's new affiliation with Rochester.

Rolston, 44, has never been a pro coach but is hardly a neophyte. In addition to his work with the development team, he has been an assistant coach at big-name college programs such as Lake Superior State, Clarkson, Harvard and Boston College.

Rolston is the older brother of longtime NHL player Brian Rolston. Among the players Rolston coached with the development team are current Sabres winger Nathan Gerbe and Philadelphia Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk.

In other hockey news, Kris Draper is retiring from the NHL after 20 seasons, the last 17 with the Detroit Red Wings. The 40-year-old Draper helped the Red Wings win four Stanley Cups in 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008.

***

Canisius, NU pondering CCHA

Representatives of Canisius College, Niagara University, Mercyhurst College and Robert Morris met with Central Collegiate Hockey Association commissioner Fred Pletsch and members of the league's executive board Tuesday at Mercyhurst to explore the opportunities of the four current members of Atlantic Hockey joining the CCHA.

Canisius and Mercyhurst have been members of Atlantic Hockey since its inception in 2003, while Niagara and Robert Morris joined the league prior to the 2010-11 season. The CCHA is exploring expansion after losing members to the Big Ten Conference, National Collegiate Hockey Conference and the WCHA.

Canisius Athletic Director Bill Maher and Associate Athletic Director John Maddock and Niagara Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin were included. No decisions have been made about leaving Atlantic Hockey or joining the CCHA.

***

Porter Cup tees off today

The 53rd Porter Cup begins today and continues through Saturday at the Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston. Rounds start at 8 a.m. Admission is free.

The field includes recent Georgia University graduate Russell Henley, the fourth-ranked player in the world, according to the Scratch Players World Amateur Rankings.

Among the local favorites is Jake Katz, looking to become the first Western New Yorker to win the Cup in 46 years.

***

Power play in playoffs tonight

The Niagara Power will play in their first ever playoff game tonight at 7 p.m. when they meet the Geneva Red Wings at McDonough Park in Geneva.

The Power (24-20) qualified for postseason play after finishing the season in third place of the West Division of the New York Collegiate Baseball League, despite starting the year off at 2-9. The Power ended their year with three straight losses and have lost two in a row to the Red Wings.

***

Freestyle skier Peterson found dead

Olympic silver medalist Jeret "Speedy" Peterson was found dead in a remote canyon in Utah in what police are calling a suicide.

Peterson, a freestyle skier who patented the so-called "Hurricane" and took second place at the Vancouver Games with it, called 911 before shooting himself, police said. The 29-year-old had been cited for drunken driving Friday in Hailey, Idaho and had pleaded not guilty. Officers found Peterson late Monday night between Salt Lake City and Park City in Lambs Canyon. Police said a suicide note was found near Peterson's car.

From News and wire service reports.