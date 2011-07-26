Luther Road culvert will cost about $185,000 to repair

Aurora officials were fairly certain that repairing the Luther Road culvert that collapsed and washed out in heavy spring rain would not be cheap.

They were right.

Supervisor Jolene Jeffe said during Monday's Town Board meeting it will cost about $185,000 to repair the damage. Because rebuilding the culvert led to extensive work, the town is now forced into bonding the project, which was already completed as an emergency repair.

Town officials Monday approved the structure for a 10-year bond totaling up to $185,000. Money had to be temporarily advanced from the town's general fund to handle the emergency work.

Highway Superintendent David Gunner later said the town's highway budget of $110,000 a year would have been wiped out by such a project had the town not made arrangements to borrow the money.

"We need to set up more reserves for problems like this," Councilman James Collins said. "Our roads are old, and these problems will occur."

Gunner said the original culvert had been built with subpar fill and was about 60 feet below the road's surface. After being closed for five weeks to restore the culvert with a more permanent fix, the town opened the road June 20.

In an unrelated item, the board backed an initiative to seek a $279,260 state preservation and historic grant on behalf of an effort to preserve 60 acres for a Mill Road scenic overlook. The initiative is being spearheaded by the Friends of Mill Road group, organizing a major capital campaign. Two families plan to sell their land to the town, which would buy it with money raised by the friends group.

The board also approved a permit to allow the East Aurora Driving Society to hold its annual carriage drive event at Knox Farm State Park this weekend. The town is handling the permit and fee process for such events due to state budget cuts. The group expects about 25 to 30 participants in the equestrian area of the park, Jeffe said.

"We're thrilled to death that it didn't need to move," Jeffe said of the carriage drive.

e-mail: krobinson@buffnews.com