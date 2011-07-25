Deaths Death Notices
ROTH, Helen
ROTH - Helen Of Depew, NY; July 22, 2011; beloved wife of the late Richard J. Roth; dear mother of Barbara Stilwell, Paulette (James) Morris and Pauline (Gary) Parsons; grandmother of six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister of Margaret Pawela, Robert (Sue) Gorom and Patricia (John) Reiner; also survived by by many nieces and nephews. No visitation or funeral services will be held. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Online register at meyerfuneralhome.com
