LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

> PEACE BRIDGE

E-ZPass accounts transferred to Thruway Authority center

Peace Bridge E-ZPass customers can now receive service through the New York Service Center operated by the State Thruway Authority.

The Peace Bridge Authority and the Thruway Authority announced this week that all Peace Bridge E-ZPass program accounts have been successfully transferred to the Thruway Authority's customer service center. The conversion provides Peace Bridge E-ZPass customers enhanced benefits and access to walk-in locations acrossed the state, as well as reduced up-front tag expenses for motorists with commercial accounts.

-----

> ONTARIO

Two retired Falls teachers win $41.3 million lottery

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Two retired Niagara Falls teachers claimed $41.3 million in lottery winnings Tuesday.

Carmen and Loretta Demizio collected their check for the Lotto 6-49 jackpot at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. headquarters in Toronto. The couple, both 61, actually won the lottery almost a week ago but delayed checking their numbers because the chances of winning, they said, were "slim to none."

"There are so many tickets out there," said Carmen Demizio, noting that when he checked his ticket at the store, he sneaked out and sat in his car until he calmed down.

-----

> CANCER HOSPITALS

Roswell Park moves up in annual U.S. News rankings

Roswell Park Cancer Institute is moving up -- at least in one ranking of the nation's top cancer hospitals.

The Buffalo facility has climbed six spots, to No. 27, in U.S. News & World Report's list of best cancer hospitals in 2011-12, according to Roswell Park officials.

In compiling its national list of 140 Best Hospitals in 16 specialties, U.S. News evaluated 4,825 U.S. medical centers. The rankings are driven by data such as survival score, patient safety, nurse staffing and reputation. Roswell Park also captured the top spot as the best hospital in the Buffalo metro region, being recognized as "high-performing" in the specialties of gynecology, urology and ear, nose and throat diseases.

The rankings will be featured in the U.S. News Best Hospitals guidebook, which will go on sale Aug. 30.

-----

> FATAL BUS CRASH

Schumer pushing legislation to improve safety standards

A fatal bus crash Sunday involving a Wheatfield tour bus line has prompted Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., to renew his push for legislation to strengthen bus safety and driver training.

Legislation supported by Schumer would require the secretary of transportation to devise new standards for tire tests, as well as passenger safety belts on all buses.

Two people were killed and 35 injured Sunday on the I-390 in Steuben County when a Bedore Tours and Charters bus experienced a tire blowout and crashed into a wooded median.

In March, a bus traveling to New York crashed on Interstate 95 in the Bronx and killed 15 people.