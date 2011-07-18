Talks on debt ceiling encourage budget chief

The White House held out hope Sunday that congressional leaders still had time "to get something big done" with President Obama as the deadline for raising the nation's debt ceiling drew nearer without a solution.

"I think that what is encouraging is that the leaders in Congress seem to have all agreed that we can't push to a default," White House budget director Jack Lew said. "So I think that there are many conversations going on in order to make sure that doesn't happen."

The government will exceed the current $14.3 trillion debt ceiling on Aug. 2, after which it will be in default of its obligations. The consequences could be far-reaching, affecting interest rates, the stock market and Social Security checks.

White House and congressional aides continued discussions Sunday.

"I think there's still time to get something big done," Lew said on NBC's "Meet The Press."

House Republicans are preparing to vote this week on allowing an increase in the government's borrowing limit through 2012 as long as Congress approves a balanced-budget constitutional amendment.