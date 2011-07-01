FALKNER, Hazel S. (Shafer)

Of Youngstown, NY, June 29, 2011, age 91. Wife of the late Earl Lenhart and the late Carl Falkner; sister of Roy (Patricia) Shafer Jr. and the late Dolores Dick; step-mother of William Falkner III (Sue Walsh); step-grandmother of Jessica Falkner; longtime companion of Earl Honadle; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 3648 Ransomville Road, Ransomville, NY Friday from 3-7 PM. Services will be Saturday at 11 AM from the funeral home. Memorials to the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance Fund, PO Box 387, Youngstown, NY 14174.