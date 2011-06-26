TV Mail Box

Q: At the beginning of "House" last season, Amber Tamblyn was on, then Olivia Wilde was back on. Can you explain?

-- James Neal, Fountain Valley, Calif.

A: Easily. Wilde took a leave of absence from the Fox show to make some movies -- including this summer's "Cowboys & Aliens" with Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford -- so Tamblyn was brought into "House" in the interim. When Wilde was able to return to the series full time, Tamblyn departed.

Q: Has "Detroit 1-8-7" been renewed for the fall lineup?

-- Anthony Sanzone, Daytona Beach, Fla.

A: It hasn't. It was one season and out for the ABC police drama that starred Michael Imperioli and James McDaniel. What really sealed the show's fate was how much higher the ratings were in the same Tuesday slot for Dana Delany's "Body of Proof," which will retain that hour in the 2011-12 schedule.

Q: I watch "Las Vegas" on TNT during the day. It got to the episode where Delinda went into labor, then it started back at the beginning of the first season. Why, and will the following episodes ever be shown?

-- Amanda Clark, Hartselle, Ala.

A: There were no following episodes, which should explain why the show's repeats went back to the very first episode at that point. For a while after the series ended in 2008, there had been some hope that a TV movie (or several) might be made to wrap up the loose ends that had been left, but that never came to pass.

