Garden party

What could be better than chilled wine, beautiful surroundings and pop gems hailing from the last two decades? Doing it all for a good cause, of course.

All these elements and more combine to benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens at this year's Starry Night in the Garden, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the gardens (2655 South Park Ave.).

Enjoy wine, beer and delectables from local restaurants as some of the big names of the 1990s and 2000s perform their biggest hits. Headlining the show is Hanson, the all-grown-up-now group of brothers (Isaac, Taylor and Zac) of 1997's "MMMBop" fame.

Also appearing are Michelle Branch, known for her hit single "Everywhere" and the platinum-selling albums "The Spirit Room" (2001) and "Hotel Paper" (2003), and John Vesely, of rock band Secondhand Serenade, who just released a digital EP in May.

General admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets are $100 (includes private VIP party and concert viewing area and possible artist appearances). Check out www.mystar1025.com for more information or www.tickets.com for tickets.

--Kristy Kibler