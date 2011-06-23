The MLB Report / Scores and fast facts

> Interleague games

San Diego 5, Boston 1: Will Venable hit a leadoff home run to help lift the Padres over the Red Sox in a game delayed by rain four times before it was called after 7 1/2 innings.

Detroit 7, L.A. Dodgers 5: Casper Wells opened the game with one of four home runs by the Tigers, who avoided a three-game sweep.

Tampa Bay 6, Milwaukee 3: Elliot Johnson hit a three-run homer in the seventh and David Price struck out 10 in eight

innings for the Rays. Price threw 120 pitches and still was

hitting 96 mph on Miller Park's radar gun in the eighth.

Atlanta 5, Toronto 1: Brandon Beachy had a career-high 11 strikeouts in his return from the DL, Brian McCann hit a two-run homer, and the Braves completed a sweep.

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4: The Orioles' Blake Davis made a costly error in his major league debut, allowing the Pirates to score the tying and go-ahead runs in the fifth.

Washington 2, Seattle 1: The Nationals scored a pair of

unearned runs off Mariners starter Erik Bedard to win for the 10th time in 11 games.

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3: Josh Tomlin had another quality outing and DH Travis Hafner hit a two-run homer for the

Indians. Tomlin has gone at least six innings in 14 of 15 starts.

L.A. Angels 6, Florida 5 (10): Mark Trumbo hit a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning and the Angels went 5 for 14 with runners in scoring position after going 2 for 26 in those situations in the first two games of the series.

Houston 5, Texas 3: Matt Downs had a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth when the Astros scored four times off Rangers closer Neftali Feliz. It was Houston's first home run in nine games.

Arizona 3, Kansas City 2: Ian Kennedy pitched six strong innings and Xavier Nady hit an RBI double for the Diamondbacks. Kennedy allowed one run on eight hits, while striking out four and walking two to lower his ERA to 2.90.

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3: Jake Peavy returned from the disabled list to get the victory, A.J. Pierzynski had a two-run triple and the White Sox won their 17th straight interleague series.

N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2 (13): Justin Turner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving the Mets their first walkoff win of the season.

Minnesota at San Francisco: The Twins tied a major league record with eight consecutive hits to open their 9-2 win in Tuesday's series opener.

> National League

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0: Cliff Lee threw a six-hitter for his second straight shutout and the Phillies got homers from Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard in the fourth inning.

> Around the horn

N.Y. Mets: First baseman Ike Davis might need season-ending ankle surgery if his bone bruise has not healed sufficiently in three weeks for him to resume baseball activities.

San Francisco Giants: Doctors upgraded the condition of Bryan Stow, the Giants fan who has recently shown increasing brain activity after a severe beating left him in a coma three months ago outside Dodger Stadium.

