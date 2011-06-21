BOROWSKI, Thomas W.

BOROWSKI - Thomas W. June 18, 2011, beloved son of Genevieve Borowski; dear nephew of Ceil Tocha and cousin of Larry and many friends. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 AM in St. Stanislaus Church (Peckham at Fillmore). Please assemble at church. Tom was a Music Director and Organist at St. Stan's since 1988. Flowers gratefully declined.