Lorraine and Don Jankowski - 50 YEARS

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Jankowski of Bensalem, Pa., formerly of Cheektowaga, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of marriage vows in St. Ephrem Catholic Church, Bensalem, followed by a gathering in Cock 'n Bull Restaurant, Peddlers Village, Lahaska, Pa. Mr. Jankowski and Lorraine Sobczak were married June 17, 1961, in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Buffalo. He is retired director of stores for Brown Shoe Co. The couple has three children and four grandchildren.