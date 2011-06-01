DURNI, Jeanne Marjorie (Shepker)

DURNI - Jeanne Marjorie (nee Shepker)

May 30, 2011, of Derby, NY, beloved daughter of the late Maurice and Thelma Shepker; dear sister of Thomas (Patricia), the late Paul (Shirley) and Judith Shepker; aunt of Peter, Julie, Robin, Keith, Dane, Douglas, Devin, Raymond, David, Lisa, Joann and the late Elizabeth; great-aunt of Megan, Joseph, Sara, Jessica and Nathan. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, where prayers will be said on Friday at 9:15 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vincent de Paul Church, North Evans at 10 AM. Mrs. Durni was a retired grade school Teacher from Eden Central School District after 37 years. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Beaver Meadow Audubon Center in Mrs. Durni's memory.