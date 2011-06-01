Deaths Death Notices
DURNI, Jeanne Marjorie (Shepker)
DURNI - Jeanne Marjorie (nee Shepker)
May 30, 2011, of Derby, NY, beloved daughter of the late Maurice and Thelma Shepker; dear sister of Thomas (Patricia), the late Paul (Shirley) and Judith Shepker; aunt of Peter, Julie, Robin, Keith, Dane, Douglas, Devin, Raymond, David, Lisa, Joann and the late Elizabeth; great-aunt of Megan, Joseph, Sara, Jessica and Nathan. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, where prayers will be said on Friday at 9:15 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vincent de Paul Church, North Evans at 10 AM. Mrs. Durni was a retired grade school Teacher from Eden Central School District after 37 years. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Beaver Meadow Audubon Center in Mrs. Durni's memory.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook