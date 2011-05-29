Dunkirk dethrones Tonawanda Bomasuto throws three-hitter in win

Dunkirk knocked off defending Section VI Class B champion Tonawanda, 5-2, in the B-1 championship game behind the three-hit pitching of Vin Bomasuto at Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls.

Bomasuto contributed a triple while Nick Ahlstrom had a single and a double. Drew Messina and Max Schrantz had RBI singles for the Marauders.

Lew-Port overcame a six-run deficit, but Albion's Ryan Golden singled home Steve Holler in the bottom of the eighth for a 9-8 victory over the Lancers in the A-2 championship game.

Holler, who picked up the win with an inning of scoreless relief, had doubled with one out. Golden's grand slam was the big blow in Albion's six-run fourth inning. He drove in six runs in all.

Clarence has Williamsville North's number.

The Red Devils defeated North for the third time in three tries this season, 2-1, behind the two-hit pitching of Michael Elwood. Zach Lauricella singled home a run in the first and scored the other in the third when he led off with a double and came home on Pat Doherty's infield out. Elwood was backed by three ground-ball double plays. Losing pitcher Kyle Zurek allowed only five hits.

Clarence will face Orchard Park in the AA championship game. The Quakers (17-5) held on for a 6-5 win over Lockport. With the potential tying run on second in the seventh, OP's Kyle Witkowski struck out the last two batters to end it. David Crowley led the Quakers' attack with two hits.

No. 1 seed Iroquois was trailing, 2-1, when its semifinal against Lake Shore was suspended Friday. Upon resumption, the Chiefs scored twice in the fourth and went on to a 6-3 win to advance to the Class A-1 championship game against Hamburg. Winning pitcher Pat Quinn had three hits.

Hamburg, trailed Kenmore East, 1-0, when play was interrupted on Friday, fell behind 6-3 but scored three times in the top of the seventh to tie the game. In the ninth, Brian Castonguay doubled, stole third and scored on an error for Hamburg's 7-6 victory. Tyler Shaw singled home the tying run in the seventh for Hamburg.

-----

>Softball

Kyle Plimpton struck out 13 batters to pass 800 for her career, and Melissa Magiera triggered the offense with a three-run homer as Williamsville South reached the Section VI Class A-1 championship game with a 10-3 victory over West Seneca East at ECC North. Plimpton (16-2) has 808 career Ks.

"I've researched the last 20 years and unofficially she is third all-time in Western New York behind her sister [Chelsea] and Jennifer Sansano of Clarence," said South coach Jerry Gentner.

Gabby Lewis homered twice for West Seneca East.

Jenna Allers tripled with the bases loaded to wipe out a 4-2 Hamburg lead and sent Williamsville East on to an 8-4 victory over the Bulldogs, setting up an all-Williamsville final in A-1 on Wednesday.

In A-2, two defensive plays helped Amherst edge Cheektowaga, 3-2, on Krista Ponticelli's game-winning hit. The Tigers threw out a runner at the plate in the fourth inning and turned a double play in the sixth. Pitcher Erin Dixson picked up her seventh win for Amherst. Yasmine Harrell had three hits and scored both Cheektowaga runs.

Pitcher Lauren Yasgow's squeeze bunt in the third inning scored Alison Hall with the winning run in Depew's 2-1 win over Olean in the other A-2 semi.

Kelsey Newton doubled home Kim Rowe in the ninth to give Cleveland Hill a 5-4 win over No. 1 seed City Honors in a B-2 semifinal.

-----

>Rowing

St. Joe's lightweight four finished second, and the Canisius lightweight eight took second, in the Scholastic Rowing Association of America championships in Camden, N.J. Four of five Canisius eights made the finals and Nardin's JV four was sixth in its final.

After winning its semifinal heat in 5:00.79, the St. Joe's four finished second in 5:02.99 behind Christian Brothers Academy (N.J.) in the final. The Canisius freshman boat was second to St. Joseph's Prep of Philadelphia.

The Canisius varsity eight finished fifth in 4:34.92 while the JV eight (fourth), the lightweight eight (fourth) and the freshman eight (second) also made finals.

Nardin's JV four was second to Fayetteville-Manlius in a semifinal heat, but finished sixth in the final.