The daily dish ...

Putting the past behind ...

Lindsay Lohan has settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who was chased by the actress in a predawn car pursuit in 2007.

Court records show Lohan settled the case Wednesday with Tracie Rice, who claimed she was traumatized and lost a well-paying job because of the incident, which resulted in one of Lohan's arrests for drunken driving.

No details of the settlement were released.

The case has been frequently delayed because of Lohan's ongoing legal troubles, which have included rehab and jail sentences. The 24-year-old actress surrendered on Thursday on a probation violation and is expected to serve 35 days on house arrest.

Lohan's civil attorney, Ed McPherson wrote in an e-mail that the actress "is very pleased to put this unfortunate event behind her."

***

A honeymoon reunion ...

Paula Abdul said Friday her reunion with Simon Cowell on his new talent show is going great, for now.

"We're still in the honeymoon phase, which will probably only last another minute," the 48-year-old Abdul told reporters in Singapore. "Simon and I ended up having a wonderful, exquisite, challenging and frightening relationship."

The two famously bickering former "American Idol" judges will be joining forces again to assess would-be singing stars on Fox's "The X Factor," which taped its first judging session earlier this month and will debut this fall in the U.S.

Abdul is looking to bounce back from "Live to Dance," a talent competition series she starred that premiered on CBS in January and was a ratings disappointment.

The tension and teasing between Cowell and Abdul helped make "Idol" one of the most popular television shows. She left the show in 2009 over a contract dispute after eight seasons.

***

Celebrity birthdays ...

Singer LaToya Jackson is 55. Actress Annette Bening is 53. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 50. Singer Melanie Brown ("Scary Spice") of the Spice Girls is 36.

Monday: Actor Keir Dullea ("2001: A Space Odyssey") is 75. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 47. Singer Cee-Lo of Gnarls Barkley (and Goodie Mob) is 37.

Tuesday: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 81. Actress Lea Thompson is 50. Actress Brooke Shields is 46. Actor Colin Farrell is 35.

Wednesday: Actor Andy Griffith is 85. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 64. Model Heidi Klum is 38. Singer Alanis Morissette is 37.

Thursday: Actor Stacy Keach is 70. Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is 70. Actor Jerry Mathers is 63. Actor Justin Long is 33.

Friday: Singer Suzi Quatro is 61. Actress Nikki M. James is 30.

Next Saturday: Actor Bruce Dern is 75. Actress-singer Michelle Phillips is 67. Actor-comedian Russell Brand is 36. Actress Angelina Jolie is 36.