'Panda' pals; Shark ride began friendship for Jolie, Black

Friendships that start with sharing a ride aboard a giant shark are bound to go somewhere.

Angelina Jolie and Jack Black first bonded seven years ago as they rode the 14-foot inflatable fish with Will Smith along the Mediterranean beach at the Cannes Film Festival, a stunt to promote their animated comedy "Shark Tale."

They had met before but "only said 'Hi' in passing. That float on the shark was the beginning of a blossoming friendship," Jolie says. "They say you learn more about somebody in an hour of play than in a year of conversation, so I think that happened."

Pals ever since, Black and Jolie reunited as voice co-stars in 2008's martial-arts adventure "Kung Fu Panda" and its new sequel, now in theaters.

Sitting beside each other for an interview at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel, the actors ponder questions about their friendship and how their "Kung Fu Panda" characters resemble their real selves.

In "Kung Fu Panda 2," Black's tubby panda Po now is accepted as the "Dragon Warrior," the leader of a kung fu team that includes Jolie's Tigress and returning characters voiced by Dustin Hoffman, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan and David Cross.

Yet Po remains shaky as a commander, troubled by repressed memories of his early childhood and pressing his father, a goose, to know how a feathered fowl came to raise a furry panda. Along the way, the fierce, tightly wound Tigress administers some tough love on Po as they struggle to make their odd menagerie of a martial-arts family work.

"They're like the father and mother," Jolie says. "They're like an old married couple."

"It's very much about our relationships with our parents," Black says. "That's, of course, always a central part of every kid's joy and angst at the same time growing up. So it's a cool, primal thing that we tapped into for this installment of the Po journey."

Black and Jolie see clear similarities between themselves and their cartoon characters. For Black, Tigress and Jolie both show strength and intelligence on the surface, with a simmering danger underneath.

"There's an unresolved longing inside of Tigress. I'm not sure what it is. She's holding a secret, you definitely feel that," Black says. "I feel that from Angelina, that she's got a secret and a wonderful, mysterious danger that is very attractive -- definitely part of the charisma, the secret ingredient.

"I think it's the perfect animated character for Angelina. Tigress! Cool, got a nice sense of style. You definitely want her on your side if you're going into battle."

Jolie says Po shares Black's unabashed lust for life.

"As Jack says, when he does something, he does it all the way," Jolie says. "Po has that beautiful sense of adventure and wonder and openness to just say, 'However you're going to judge me I'm going to live my life the way I want to live it, as fully as I can live it, have a good time, be a good person, and so be it.' "

Black had not yet taken his two young sons to see "Kung Fu Panda 2," but Jolie arranged a screening at DreamWorks Animation for her and romantic partner Brad Pitt's six children.

Jolie figured their kids -- three adopted, three biological -- might have questions about the "Kung Fu Panda" family themes, which include a revelation in the animated DVD short "Secrets of the Furious Five" that Tigress grew up in an orphanage.

In the drive home after seeing "Kung Fu Panda 2," though, Jolie's children were far more interested in knowing how Tigress came to be captured and chained up in one scene.

"There wasn't a discussion because I think they have had that discussion. We speak about birth mothers, adoption, orphanages in our home. Adoption and orphanages, they're not bad words in our house. They're things we talk about all the time," Jolie says.

"But I do feel that they just felt extra-connected to Po and Tigress because of this, and in the 'Secrets' you see her in an orphanage, so they just feel like they're that little bit like Po and Tigress."