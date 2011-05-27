INSALACO, Leah Marie (Mascellino)

Of Buffalo, suddenly entered into rest, May 25, 2011. Beloved wife of Donald Michael

Insalaco; devoted mother of Jillian and Tyler; loving daughter of Alice Mascellino and Arthur Foster; dear sister of Arthur Daniel Mascellino; adored granddaughter of Alice and the late Lucian Mascellino and the late Leonard and Freda Foster; cherished goddaughter of Daniel Mascellino; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Friday from 2-8 PM, where the funeral will be held on Saturday morning at 8:30 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com