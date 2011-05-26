Sad-faced spaniel makes family complete

Sue Gibson of Orchard Park figures that a delay of five seconds changed her life, and that of her daughter, Sally.

Not to mention the life of Danni, a black, brown and white Cavalier King Charles spaniel who spent her first five years as a breeder in an Ohio puppy mill.

Sally, who will be 11 in June, always wanted a dog. Really, really wanted a dog. When the kids in her school discussed what they would do if they had a million dollars, Sally always gave the same answer -- she would get a dog.

Finally, Gibson, a working single mom, agreed. Because she had never owned a dog growing up, Gibson didn't want to make a mistake.

"I wanted to make sure it wasn't the wrong dog for us," she says. She wanted a purebred so she would know what to expect, and didn't want a puppy because she worked all day. She decided to adopt, because, she says, "I thought there are probably some dogs out there that needed us."

So she researched breeds and even called a local rescue group. "The woman I talked to said that a puppy mill rescue dog would not be right for us because we would be gone too long during the day and that dog would need more than I could give," says Gibson.

So with that option crossed off, she and Sally began to visit the SPCA Serving Erie County's Tonawanda shelter to "gather information." They were approved for adoption, but Gibson says they had no intention of adopting a dog until "at least the summer, maybe."

Eventually, Gibson narrowed her search down to three breeds and was leaning toward a pug. On Feb. 26, she and Sally had a few errands to run, wanted to stop at the SPCA and planned to visit some friends who had pugs to get to know the breed.

Gibson decided to hit the SPCA first. There, she and Sally visited the kennels, but they didn't click with any of the adoptable dogs. They were almost out the door when Gibson suggested they go back in and wash their hands.

In the few seconds it took to wash their hands, a couple entered the adoptions lobby with Danni.

The Gibsons headed for the door again when Sally spotted a woman holding a gorgeous, long-haired, sad-eyed spaniel. Sally said, "Mom, look at that dog." Struck by the dog's adorable face, Gibson approached them. The couple explained that they had been fostering Danni for a month; she had been rescued from the puppy mill, where breeding dogs are sold or killed when they are no longer able to produce enough healthy puppies.

After all her research, Gibson was prepared to make a clear-eyed decision about a specific dog. She was completely unprepared for love at first sight with a dog whose breed she didn't even know.

"She just melted my heart," says Gibson. "I had to ask them what kind of dog she was." Then they all took Danni into a private room.

"We got on the floor with her, and talked about puppy mill dogs," says Gibson. "They told us that some former puppy mill dogs don't really recover very much and don't really ever learn to trust people."

Her foster family had discovered that Danni didn't know how to walk on a leash or eat out of a bowl. She was overweight -- carrying more than 22 pounds on a frame that should have supported 10 to 15 -- from being overfed and constantly confined in a cage.

As the afternoon wore on, the Gibsons began to think longingly about lunch. Gibson says, "We were starving, but I told Sally, 'If we leave to go eat, this dog will not be here when we get back.' " Gibson texted her pug-owning friends to cancel their visit. Eventually, Gibson says, "I turned to Sally and said, 'We'll take her.' I thought my daughter would just die of happiness."

They bought Danni a crate, and at home, that was her refuge for weeks. "That was all she knew for five years, so that was her comfort zone," says Gibson. "She would come out to eat, reluctantly, but then she would go back in."

Walks were difficult, too. That first day, Gibson carried Danni to the end of the driveway, where she "plopped down and looked up at me. I'd pick her back end up and she would walk a little but then she would plop down again. It was a tough first walk."

After a few weeks, Gibson and Danni ran into a neighbor and her dog, a bearded collie named Buddy. "Buddy showed Danni how to walk on a leash and showed her the ropes," says Gibson. "He was big and she was little, but she would wag her tail and whatever he would do, she would do."

The pair continued to walk "at least an hour a day, rain or shine or snow or sleet," says Gibson. "I found I couldn't wait for our walks, to be out there together." Through Danni, she has met "many friendly people," who pet Danni, reinforcing the lesson of her new life that humans can be nice.

Today Danni retreats to her kennel only at bedtime and greets the Gibsons when they come home by running to them, tail wagging. She has just started to roll over to ask for a belly rub. "That's big," says Gibson.

Gibson says, "We never intended to adopt a special needs dog, but she is the perfect dog for our family. We keep in touch with the foster parents to update them on her progress. She is calm, sweet, loving and loyal, and my daughter is over the moon about her. Family comes in all shapes and sizes, and Danni has totally completed our family."

