Eight UB athletes qualify for track prelims

Eight athletes from the University at Buffalo will compete at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Region Preliminary Round at Indiana University. The competition runs today through Saturday, with the top 12 finishers in each event advancing to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa next month.

Representing Buffalo's women's team are throwers Becky O'Brien and Shante' White. Six athletes from the men's team received invites -- throwers Rob Golabek, Evan Palmer and Matt Gac, sprinter Brian Smith and hurdlers Will Cole and Andrew Omoregie.

O'Brien enters the preliminary competition seeded first in the discus and fourth in the shot put among the 48 throwers after winning both at the MAC Championships.

White, who won her first MAC title with a school-record hammer throw of 206 feet, 4 inches, enters as the fourth seed.

Golabek enters the men's shot put competition as the No. 2 seed after breaking his own record in winning his second straight MAC title (62-11.25).

Palmer and Gac will both compete in the hammer throw and discus; Gac advanced to nationals in both events last year.

-- Amy Moritz